Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT):

1/16/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2023 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.9 %

EAT opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

