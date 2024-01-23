Investors Purchase High Volume of BP Call Options (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 28,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,039 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

BP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

