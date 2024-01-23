Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 3,884 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of LABD stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 748.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 535,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472,292 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 309.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 74.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.