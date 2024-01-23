iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

