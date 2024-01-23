iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HYG stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.