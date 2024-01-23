Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Iteris has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.49.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iteris
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.