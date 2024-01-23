Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Iteris has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 429,750 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

