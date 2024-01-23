Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $61,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JBL opened at $125.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Get Our Latest Report on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $730,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,149.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,185 shares of company stock valued at $17,646,941 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.