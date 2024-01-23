JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $228.28 million and $32.92 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

