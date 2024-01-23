John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

