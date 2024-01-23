JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Neutral

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

