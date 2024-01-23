Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 155,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JNPR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

