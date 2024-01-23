Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.