Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $0.58-0.68 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.