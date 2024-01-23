Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,815 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

