Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

