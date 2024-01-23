L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

