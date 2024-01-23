Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

