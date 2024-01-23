Leisure Capital Management Has $3.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

