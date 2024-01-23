Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $13.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.92.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
