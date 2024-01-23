Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,297,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $65,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 48,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,405,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.77. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.