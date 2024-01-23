LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

