Lwmg LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Ceragon is the under-the-radar networking stock you should know
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is iRobot entering value territory at these levels?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Which stock is a one-stop shop for outdoor lifestyles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.