LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $49,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.