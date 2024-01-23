MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,840.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,840.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,228 shares of company stock worth $27,565,536. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

