MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 19.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $266.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

View Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.