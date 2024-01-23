MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.2 %

MKTX stock opened at $266.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

