McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance
NYSE:MKC opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
