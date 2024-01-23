MetisDAO Price Down 34.7% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $78.77 or 0.00203199 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $360.27 million and $35.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.69 or 1.00149075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 84.84451992 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $31,023,386.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

