Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.90 and a 12 month high of $400.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

