Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

MSFT stock opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.90 and a 52 week high of $400.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

