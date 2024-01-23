Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $581.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock worth $192,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Midland States Bancorp

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.