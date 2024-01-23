Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after buying an additional 1,256,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,686 shares of company stock worth $1,805,313. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

