Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

