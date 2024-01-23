Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.45 Per Share

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 3.4546 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Mondi Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

