Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.45 Per Share

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 3.4546 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.46.
Mondi Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Mondi
