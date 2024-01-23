Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.89 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
