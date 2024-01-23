MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,534 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 58.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of MP opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

