Mplx (MPLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

