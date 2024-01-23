M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.