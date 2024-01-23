M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,439 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after buying an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,916,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $298.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

