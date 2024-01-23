M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $5,111,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

