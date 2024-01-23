M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock worth $202,464,451. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

