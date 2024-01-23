M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.00. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

