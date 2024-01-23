M&T Bank Corp Has $2.62 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,590.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,284,000 after acquiring an additional 483,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after acquiring an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.09.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX opened at $266.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

