M&T Bank Corp Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

