M&T Bank Corp Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

