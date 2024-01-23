M&T Bank Corp Has $3.05 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CAE stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

