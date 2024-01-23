M&T Bank Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $288.31 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.06 and its 200 day moving average is $261.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

