M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

