M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.2 %

CBRE opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.