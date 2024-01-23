M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $210.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

